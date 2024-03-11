McKinney hits the right notes for creativity and efficacy

McKinney last year proved it is a force to be reckoned with. Durham, North Carolina-based McKinney posted its single greatest year of growth in 2023, boosting revenue an eyebrow-raising 70% behind a dozen new wins including Popeyes and Flagstar Bank. The certified B Corp named its first female president, Gretchen Walsh, and 35% of the agency now identifies as people of color. McKinney also revived Creative Circus, reopening the shuttered ad school by partnering with Virginia Commonwealth University to introduce a new hybrid curriculum. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n But what really defines the agency might be its efficacy. Its work for Popeyes, Choice Hotels, Blue Diamond and Little Caesars has made a measurable impact on those brands’ results. McKinney punked fans of Little Caesars’ Pretzel Crust Pizza by pretending it was bringing out a Corn Cob Crust Pizza instead. The prank resulted in 42 million views and 1.5 million shares across social media, boosting the pizza purveyor’s social following by 22%. That performance even solicited a grudging compliment from the CEO of rival Papa Johns during an earnings call: “We don’t talk about them a lot because they’re not public, but the credit card data we have suggests they’re doing really well.” \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n The agency’s brave positioning and tagline for Popeyes, which it won in April, was “We don’t make sense. We make chicken,” and referenced the brand’s unconventionally painstaking process for making its product. Not only did the approach help increase same-store sales by 5.6% in May, Popeyes leapfrogged KFC in October to assume the No. 2 share in the category. That success also led to McKinney creating a Super Bowl ad for Popeyes this year featuring Ken Jeong. To defend Blue Diamond’s Almond Breeze against a slew of plant-based milk entrants, McKinney focused on taste and family enjoyment with the “Don’t just milk it. Almondmilk it” campaign that helped boost sales 14% year over year. Its campaign for Choice Hotels featuring Zooey Deschanel as the Fairy Hotel Mother lifted brand awareness; keyword searches rose 30%. Perhaps the agency’s greatest achievement last year was reversing a two-year sales decline for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Natural Light, a nearly impossible task in a struggling beer market. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n