Mischief finds new range and clients while guarding its culture at all costs

Mischief partners, from left: Anna Gomez, CFO; Jeff McCrory, CSO; Oliver McAteer, head of development; Kevin Mulroy and Bianca Guimaraes, ECDs; Greg Hahn, CCO; Kerry McKibbin, president; Anne Caceres-Gonzalez, director of people and culture; Will Dempster, head of production; and Linda Colozza, chief of staff.

(Dylan Coulter)