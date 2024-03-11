Preacher’s fresh campaigns are winning new clients

Foot Locker tried on a lot of agencies at the beginning of last year as the retailer sought out a global agency of record. And Preacher, the 10-year-old independent creative agency, was the shoe that fit. The Austin, Texas-based shop won Foot Locker’s business in February, starting the year with a hefty triumph that helped fuel Preacher’s 45% revenue growth in 2023. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n The campaign, “It’s Sneaker Season,” put an innovative twist on the importance of new shoes for back-to-school season by illustrating how they are as fresh as produce that can be plucked from trees or harvested from the earth. Preacher followed up with a holiday launch of a new brand platform, “The Heart of Sneakers.” That work, which ran on TV, digital and social channels and out-of-home, showed NBA talent such as Kevin Durant, LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards alongside Foot Locker staffers delivering brand cheer. On an analyst call, Foot Locker executives even called out the chain’s new marketing and brand-building efforts as “resonating” with customers. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n Preacher had several other wins last year. The agency became AOR for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, social-first brand AOR for real estate brand Century21 and design AOR for Chili’s. It also added clients including Hershey’s SkinnyPop, delivery app Favor and WealthSimple. To cater to the new business, where Preacher won 80% of its pitches, the company hired 23 new employees to reach its current 70-person headcount. It’s also beefing up its design capabilities with the hire of a new design director; 20% of Preacher’s revenue now comes from design and branding work, the agency said. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n