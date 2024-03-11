A-List & Creativity Awards

Proof Advertising’s unconventional office spaces and emphasis on team building cultivate a positive work culture

Proof’s flexible policies and egalitarian environment have kept the agency’s attrition rate below 1% for the last two-and-a-half years.
By:
Gillian Follett
March 11, 2024 08:40 AM

