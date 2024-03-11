Rethink grew by reimagining spaces and reinventing sauces

Rethink lived up to its name in 2023, highlighting fraud to showcase a condiment’s popularity and embracing a troll’s lifestyle to sell home furnishings. For Heinz, the agency launched “Ketchup Fraud,” an integrated campaign that turned to social media and websites, inviting people to report restaurants that had been committing “ketchup fraud”—or filling Heinz bottles with generic brands. Restaurants could even report themselves anonymously. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n The campaign, which played on the tagline “Even when it isn’t Heinz, it has to be Heinz,” helped Heinz acquire 33 new accounts in under a month, totaling more than $250,000 in gross sales volume, the agency said. In addition to gaining new accounts, the campaign drove more than 502 million online impressions and increased brand sentiment to more than 92%, according to Rethink. think also worked with Heinz on “Heinz Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch,” which tapped into a Taylor Swift reference and received more than 5 billion impressions, even prompting Walmart to order 1,100 cases of the sauce. For Ikea, a child and a troll showed that anywhere can be home if Ikea products help you bring your desired living space to life. Behind Rethink’s success are 340 creative minds across Canada. These creatives follow several leadership initiatives, such as “No Meeting Mondays,” a week-long summer closure and offering medical coverage for employees, new parents and even their pets. It believes in personal responsibility, including where you create and work from, by embracing remote work. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n Rethink’s recruitment is based on how fostering a diverse workforce enables success. The agency actively seeks candidates from diverse backgrounds, participating in diverse job boards and career events. It also invests in internal training and prioritizes career development from within. the last year, Rethink promoted 25% of its workforce and 8% of self-identified people of color to leadership or partner roles. It also has diverse resource groups in place to help employees network from within. Female leadership—at the director level and above—grew by 6%, and LGBTQ representation increased by 2%. After its revenue jumped by 35% in 2022, Rethink projected a 5% increase for 2023. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n