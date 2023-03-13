Stink takes a socially responsible approach to its filmmaking

Stink balanced its 2022 portfolio with a range of work geared toward social causes, virality or just a good time. The production company, which includes 14 offices around the globe, also continues to make strides in supporting causes for sustainability and diversity. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age's 2023 Agency A-List winners here\r\n One film connected to Stink’s commitment to social responsibility was for Hyundai. Directed by Judith Veenendaal and created with agency Jung von Matt, “Because of You” doesn’t feel like a typical automotive ad. It shows a diverse cast of pregnant mothers, humming sweetly to their children-to-be. The women are beautifully juxtaposed against scenes of nature threatened by deforestation or pollution. A pulsing soundtrack races to suggest labor, and in the end, new life is born. And while, yes, that life is nestled in a child seat in the back of a Hyundai, the spot gorgeously suggests that it’s worth making commitments to sustainability for future generations. Sustainability and social responsibility are major focuses for Stink. The company in 2022 released its first impact report, which it will conduct annually. The report documents Stink’s progress and efforts in diversity, climate impact and philanthropy, as well as goals for upcoming years. For example, the report found that in 2021 the company’s total carbon emissions equaled almost 292 metric tons; it aims to reduce emissions from owned sources by 60%, and non-owned sources by 40%, by 2030. Buy your ticket for the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala here. Additionally, Stink hired Lorraine Sebata as its first director of impact. And while responsibility is a global push, each of Stink’s offices is active in local advocacy as well. Stink Films U.S. supports Ghetto Film School to amplify the next generation of diverse talent, Stink Paris is a member of Ecoprod to reduce carbon emissions from film sets and Stink Prague took part in efforts to provide supplies for and transport Ukrainian refugees across borders. In addition to social impact, Stink’s work in 2022 also had a viral impact online. The company, with Wieden+Kennedy New York, created work for McDonald’s collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market. The video was created by new hire Dan Streit and featured four-eyed, creepified versions of McDonald’s classic mascots taking a ride to their local drive-through. The campaign overall led to fast sellouts of the artists’ creations and was buzzed about throughout the year. “The level of craft and detail in this commercial represents more of an artistic expression about McDonald’s than a story just about getting a meal,” said Jeff Rozman, art director at W+K NY. “It’s something people have never seen before from a brand.” Some of Stink’s 2022 work was simply delightful. For German hardware store Hornbach, director Traktor created a hilariously silly film about a group of garden plants breaking free of their neglectful owners and going rogue on a town. Made with agency Heimat Werbeagentur GmbH, the spot reportedly took two years to create due to pandemic delays but was worth the wait as the effects are seamless. “Making inanimate objects come alive can be a challenge,” said Traktor. “We clung to the great script and let the fertilizer-starved greenery loose on an unsuspecting Buenos Aires!” See all the winners of Ad Age's 2023 A-List Awards here.