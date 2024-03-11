Anonymous Content empowers its directors on fun and stylish projects

In 2023, Anonymous Content’s directors brought their own unique touch to the table, expanding the company’s portfolio and stylistic range. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n Filmmaker Olivia Wilde took viewers on a quest for identity and self-acceptance set to the tune of Queen’s “Cool Cat.” The protagonist rejects blending in with the masses and instead embraces a ‘stache situation, embodying the song’s message in a spot titled “Tache.” Wilde directed this piece for Wieden+Kennedy London’s “It’s on Prime” campaign for Amazon. Other notable spots included Nadia Lee Cohen’s “Grimace’s Birthday” for McDonald’s; Autumn de Wilde’s “Fly Human Fly” for Hoka; Patrick Daughters’ “A New Way to Well” for Village Medical; and Tim Godsall’s “Vikings” for Heineken Silver. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n