Division7 humanized the world’s top athletes in memorable spots

Division7's body of work in 2023 featured some big-name athletes shown in a more relatable light. 

For Lincoln, director Judith Veenendaal focused on Serena Williams reliving a childhood memory in which her father teaches her the art of letting go. She wakes up from the daydream years later, in a Lincoln, where the lesson has newfound applicability through the vehicle's hands-free driving feature. For Lifewtr, director Joshua Kissi follows LeBron James as he reflects on his life beyond basketball, with particular attention to the memories he has of his family and the significant moments that have made him the person he is. Other notable Division7 spots from 2023 include Ray Smiling's "Same One From Day One" spot with Jalen Hurts for Beats by Dre; Similar But Different's "Off the Wall" for Jack Daniel's; Aircastle's "The Host" for Ketel One; and Matt Spicer's "The Heist" for Butterfinger.