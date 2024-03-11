Epoch brings artful energy to a range of brand films

Would you trade your family’s cow for a pair of jeans? That’s the question Epoch Films director Martin de Thurah set out to answer in “Fair Exchange,” an ad for Levi’s by Droga5 New York in which a young boy in Soviet-ruled Georgia does exactly that. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n While the ad’s colors mirror Soviet-era gray, flashes of red—the boy’s sweater, a car, a chair—stand out, just as the Levi’s tag does on any good pair of washed-out 501s. De Thurah opted for a similar color palette for a second ad in the Levi’s campaign, themed “The Greatest Story Ever Worn.” This one, called “Legends Never Die,” centered around people who asked to be buried in their Levi’s 501 jeans. Epoch produced a wide range of other work in 2023, all of it notable for the craft and talent choices by the directors. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n Kate Hollowell’s wonderfully quirky “How She Rolls” and “Check Em Out” spots for Tecovas, part of the “Don’t Go Gently” campaign, showed off marvelous casting, as did Matthew Swanson’s “Hacks” spot for Current. Meanwhile, Elena Petitti di Roreto teamed with de Thurah to co-direct the jaw-dropping spot “Monday” for the Working with Cancer Pledge, out of Publicis. The campaign won the Cannes Lions Health Grand Prix for Good. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n