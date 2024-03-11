Helo strives to effect positive change, even without a physical office

Quite unusually for a production company, Helo has no physical home, with its 10 full-time employees all working remotely while spread across North America and Europe. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n Despite the decade-old production company’s relatively small team and lack of a permanent office, the Helo team continuously put out impactful work in 2023—both in terms of campaigns for brands and agencies that they’ve helped shape, as well as original endeavors they’ve built themselves. With FCB New York and partner studio NEPYRU, the company developed the Cannes Lions-winning “Dreamcaster” campaign for Michelob Ultra last year. Deploying generative AI, real-time data processing and tactile and audio feedback, the first-of-its-kind technology—which Helo developed—allowed journalist Cameron Black, who was born blind, to fulfill a lifelong dream of commentating on an NBA game on live TV. In addition to handling major ads for Ikea, Deloitte and others, Helo has also been leading its own efforts for good—principally, calling attention to climate change by founding Alternate Futures, an offshoot that’s working on a series of AI tools, social activations and pop-ups to pioneer an “intentional tomorrow.” \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n