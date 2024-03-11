Little Minx continued to capture bold stories in its 25th year

Little Minx pushed passionate and diverse campaigns throughout 2023 as the company celebrated its 25th anniversary. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n The female-owned company expanded its diverse roster of directors with the hiring of Little Minx Founder and President Rhea Scott’s daughter, Cuba Tornado Scott, who also happens to be the company’s namesake. Scott directed her first Mercy University commercial via Familiar Creatures. Director Rodney Lucas was at the helm of Wieden+Kennedy’s first campaign for Ancestry.com. Lucas directed spots with three families who share and nurture a generational and unifying passion that they’re born into, not sworn into. In “The Hughes Cowboys Family Story,” a family of cowboys gets back to its roots. And in “The Serrano Lowriders Family Story,” a Latino family legacy is showcased. Lucas also directed a Super Bowl spot for the NFL, as well as “Protect This House” for Under Armour and “Faces of Travel” for Delta. Little Minx’s other notable spots in 2023 included Malik Hassan Sayeed’s “A Different Kind of Care” for Kaiser Permanente and “Well Ahead” and “Voicemail” for Blue Shield, as well as The Chartrands’ “Legal Reasons” for McDonald’s. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n