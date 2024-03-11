O Positive finds humor and heart across a diverse range of work

O Positive’s work throughout 2023 ranged from the absurd to the subdued to the otherworldly. But whether creating a tone of calm or chaos, the shop’s directors are masters of capturing the humor and heart of every brief. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n Sought-after director David Shane’s work illustrates just that. For Uber One, Shane captured the blossoming of a heartwarming bromance between “Sex Education” actor Asa Butterfield and Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. The spot’s beauty lies in the minutiae of the duo’s interactions, constructed richly through a series of relatable yet brief interactions. The spot was made with agency Mother. In contrast, Shane’s work for Netflix and GM’s 2023 Super Bowl spot with agency The Community is an over-the-top sprint through the streamer’s popular franchises. Will Ferrell pilots a GM EV through the worlds of “Squid Game,” “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things,” among others, picking up celebrity hitchhikers along the way. Despite extensive exposition about the automaker’s deal to include EVs in shows, the spot features excellent comedic timing in each scenario. It grabbed recognition at Cannes Lions, winning a Silver Lion in automotive film and Bronze in corporate social responsibility film. Shane continued to be a prolific director, creating skilled work with additional brands including Pluto TV, Apple, Paramount+ and Discover. Another standout spot, for a partnership between Puma and men’s fashion brand Noah, is impossible to watch without laughing out loud. Directed by Brian Billow and made with agency Chandelier Creative, the ad highlights the clothing collab through a world where the rules of appropriate dress seem to have been reversed. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n A stadium of nude sports enthusiasts watch an also nude tennis match. Popcorn buckets are positioned strategically and pixelated squares block sensitive areas, but the shock of skin and derrieres is an instant attention-grabber. The punchline sets in as a streaker, wearing an outfit from the line, rushes the court, dodging security and shimmying his fully clothed body before the shocked audience. The spot scored in the Clio Sports and London International Awards. Director Jim Jenkins, alongside agency Ogilvy, created a hilarious spot for Workday’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance. The ad points out the lunacy of co-workers referring to one another as rock stars by putting famous performers in office settings. Paul Stanley of KISS, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances to show what real rockers look like—not wearing a suit in a cubicle. “It’s not the bigness of the visual, because bigness doesn’t matter as long as the comedy lands,” Jenkins previously told Ad Age about creating the ad. “But seeing Ozzy in an office—it’s a quick read of how different rock stars are as people. Gary Clark Jr., the coolest man alive, standing next to that office worker. It’s just funny.” \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n