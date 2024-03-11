A-List & Creativity Awards

O Positive finds humor and heart across a diverse range of work

Paul Stanley of KISS starred in Jim Jenkins’ Super Bowl spot for Workday. (Workday)
Parker Herren
March 11, 2024 08:57 AM

