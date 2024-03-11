Unit9 explored mixed reality to power immersive gaming

In 2023, Unit9 leaned into mixed and virtual reality as an immersive way to reach young audiences. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n Director Jakub Jakubowski gave new life to Space Invaders, the arcade game that launched in 1978, by using Google’s AR capabilities to bridge the content with a user’s specific environment and enable it on a mobile device. A collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, led by directors Veronika Watson-Kuc and Zlaten del Castillo, brought a replica of the world-famous venue to Roblox, where users could interact with digital representations of real art and learn about its history. For Meta’s Quest 3 headset, Unit9 developed an immersive experience called “First Encounters,” directed by Mariusz Kucharczyk, in which players are dropped into an extraterrestrial world to catch space creatures using capture guns operable through the hand-held controllers. Among Unit9’s other notable efforts were Kate Lynham’s “Thrillboards” for Meta, Hal Kirkland’s film for Diablo IV and Cole Paviour’s “The Drop” for HP. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n