Wildlife stands out with innovative tech and immersive work

Wildlife displayed a unique range of work in 2023, ranging from innovations in technology for small businesses to immersive experiences created for video game fans.

For Lenovo, Wildlife created a new solution to get a celebrity face in small businesses' marketing, alongside agency Zeno. Using AI and machine learning, Wildlife conducted a special shoot to capture video and audio from Queen Latifah that allowed it to construct a digital avatar of the actress and rapper. By entering simple information on a custom site, small businesses were able to create marketing starring Queen Latifah. For the launch of Activision Blizzard's demon-slaying game Diablo IV, Wildlife brought painter Adam Miller to collaborate on a mural that spanned the 160-foot-wide ceiling of a French chapel. Other notable work from Wildlife in 2023 included the Tyson Crave-Thru, a fast-food drive-thru in a suburban home; the website SpaceForce.com for the United States Space Force, with a real-time 3D experience; and "Erase The Line" for The Chrysalis Initiative, using AR to make health care providers aware of the disparity in treatment for African American women.