Cut+Run impressed our jury this year with work that included what it called a “masterful” Facebook ad, an artful, moving mini-doc for Oakley and one of the year’s most memorable comedic commercials.
Cut+Run impressed with masterful work for Facebook, Oakley and more
Editor Paul Watts was the cutting master on Facebook and Droga5’s “Skate Nation Ghana,” which combined the perspectives of three different directors to tell the story of a community group bringing skateboarding to the youth of Ghana. Meanwhile, Mah Ferraz brought stirring music and her Brazilian roots to Oakley’s short film about pro surfer Italo Ferreira, featuring a mix of cinematic styles.
For Geico and the Martin Agency, editor Frank Effron maximized the laughs on their popular “Scoop, There Is Is” ad with rappers Tag Team preparing sundaes to an updated version of their 1993 classic “Whoomp! (There It Is).” In “Questions,” from Dollar Shave Club, Ben Campbell provided the perfect selection of shots following guys with grooming problems.
And in Pantene and Grey’s “What’s Your Legacy,” featuring Olympic athlete Allyson Felix, Stacy Peterson blended super-stylized scenes shot by director Floyd Russ with more traditional archival footage.