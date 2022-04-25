TBWA\Media Arts Lab’s Tana Bertino is someone who “cares,” has standout communication skills and is unafraid to advocate for the director, according to our jury. As one juror commented: “It’s really easy for agency producers to throw their hands up in the air and say 'It can’t be done'—she doesn’t.”
Tana Bertino produced standout Apple work across the budget spectrum
Bertino produced standout work across a spectrum of budgets. She started 2021 with the high-profile launch of the iPhone 12 Pro with 5G in a co-branded spot for Apple and Verizon. She brought her calm intensity to the challenging brief, navigating conflicting creative opinions on multiple sides while handling celebrity talent (Chris Rock)—all in the midst of the pandemic.
For Black History Month, Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign was a massive production feat that asked 28 Black photographers to shoot their hometowns. Bertino recognized the campaign as an important cultural piece, and she pitched and fervently fought to bring on the right director for the job, ultimately single-bidding Smuggler director Philip Youmans. Throughout, Bertino was instrumental in making every facet of the push shine across broadcast, social media, out-of-home and documentary-style film.