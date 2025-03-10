Erich & Kallman’s year had it all—from record revenue to Super Bowl hilarity

Record revenue, big client wins, an uproariously funny Super Bowl LVIII ad—Erich & Kallman’s 2024 had it all. The agency, which saw revenue grow 30% year over year, kicked things off with a memorable Reese’s ad in the Big Game that turned a cliché on its head. Working with Hershey’s in-house studio, Erich & Kallman played off the “good news, bad news” trope by portraying superfans’ outrageously exaggerated responses to hearing about big changes at Reese’s. In addition to generating more than 7 billion impressions, the spot—simply called “Yes”—was a five-star favorite in Super Bowl ad reviews, including in Ad Age’s own. But while its work in 2024 was certainly funny, Erich & Kallman achieved far more than laughs. A few weeks after last year’s Super Bowl, the agency landed its biggest client yet: Gulf States Toyota, one of the largest global distributors of Toyota vehicles and parts. It opened a second office, in Austin, Texas, to handle the business and expand to the Southwest. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2025 Agency A-List winners here\r\n Meanwhile, back at headquarters in San Francisco, Erich & Kallman appointed its first chief marketing officer, Stephen Larkin, on the heels of hiring a new chief strategy officer in Andrew Speyer. The agency’s other client wins for the year included agency-of-record deals with Kings Hawaiian and The Wine Group and project deals with Impossible Foods, Amazon AWS and Hershey’s SkinnyPop. Finally, Erich & Kallman helped Amazon Prime launch its exclusive airing of “Thursday Night Football.” The ensuing campaign included not just one spot, nor two, but 17 unique ads—one for each week throughout the regular season. These spots captivated viewers with an underground boiler room setting and an all-star cast made up of “Thursday Night Football” broadcast hosts, including Marshawn Lynch and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Prime went on to shatter viewing records for most-streamed NFL games. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2025 Agency A-List winners here\r\n