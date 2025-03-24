Ad Age 2025 Creativity Awards finalists revealed

Over four days of spirited debate last week, Ad Age juries comprised of dozens of industry luminaries chose the winners and finalists for our annual Creativity Awards. The juries, featuring some of the industry’s most respected and seasoned executives, debated hundreds of entries to select the very best people, companies and work of 2024. The Creativity Awards are divided into four categories: \nProduction—honoring the top talents and companies in advertising production\nCreative Marketing—celebrating the year's most exception brand execs, companies and effective creative brand ideas\nPeople—shining a light on the year's standout talents across creative, strategy, media, account management and more\nWork—recognizing the year's most impressive creative campaigns and ideas that are pointing the way forward for the industry Once again this year, we also have the Best Use of TikTok category, created in partnership with TikTok. These winners and finalists were chosen by a judging panel of Ad Age editors and TikTok executives. Below are this year’s finalists in all Creativity Awards categories. The winners will be announced at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala on April 30 in New York. Best Use of TikTok • California Pizza Kitchen "cheeseANDmac"
Entrant: Iris
• Domino's "Viral Pizza"
Entrants: Domino's and WorkInProgress
• Nutter Butter "Nutter Butter, You Good?"
Entrants: Dentsu Creative and Mondelēz International
• State Farm "Jake From State Farm"
Entrant: State Farm
 Production Agency Head of Production of the Year
• Will Dempster, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
• Alison Hill, Translation
• Lora Schulson, 72andSunny

Production Company Head of Production of the Year
• Clark Farrell, Magna Studios
• Roger Zorovich, Somesuch

Agency Producer of the Year
• Kristen Johnson, Wieden+Kennedy
• Jill Silberstein, Mirimar
• Kerli Teo, Wieden+Kennedy

Director of the Year
• Kim Gehrig, Somesuch
• Vedran Rupic, MJZ

Director to Watch
• Rosie May Bird Smith, Biscuit Filmworks
• Emma Debany, WW7
• King She, Somesuch
• Janssen Powers, Farm League
• C Prinz, Smuggler
• The Reids, Anonymous Content

Editor of the Year
• Jim Helton, Final Cut
• Nik Kohler, Cabin Editing Company
• Rich Orrick, Work Editorial

Editor to Watch
• Dylan Edwards, Cabin Editing Company
• Theo Mercado, Work Editorial
• Talia Pasqua, Cabin Editing Company
• Amber Saunders, Cabin Editing Company

Editorial Company of the Year
• Cabin Editing Company
• Work Editorial

Executive Producer of the Year
• Nick Fuller, Magna Studios
• Lucy Kelly, Smuggler
• Allison Kunzman, Smuggler
• Holly Vega, Biscuit Filmworks

Music & Sound Company of the Year
• Barking Owl
• Field Day Sound

VFX Company of the Year
• Electric Theatre Collective
• Parliament
• Untold Studios

Creative Marketing Best Brand/Product Launch
• Adidas "AE 1"
Entrant: Johannes Leonardo
• Bark "Bark Air"
Entrant: Tombras
• Chili's Grill & Bar "Big Smasher"
Entrant: Chili's Grill & Bar
• Essentia "Hold My Hydroboost"
Entrant: Droga5

Best Brand Social Media Presence
• Doritos
• Duolingo
• New York Liberty

Best Partnership/Collaboration
• Coors Banquet x Wrangler "Beer Wash Jeans"
Entrant: Molson Coors
• McDonald's x Kai Cenat "Chicken Big Mac"
Entrant: Wieden+Kennedy
• New York Times Cooking x Instacart
Entrant: The New York Times

Best Rebrand
• Papa Johns
Entrants: Papa Johns and The Martin Agency
• Pilot Travel Centers
Entrant: Hyphenated
• Professional Women's Hockey League
Entrant: Flower Shop
• Tubi
Entrant: Tubi

Best ROI: Work That Works
• Chili's Grill & Bar
Entrant: Mischief @ No Fixed Address
• Essentia "Hold My Hydroboost"
Entrant: Droga5
• Mercado Libre "Handshake Hunt"
Entrant: Gut

Future Brand Leader
• Alyssa Lynner, Molson Coors
• Tirza Molina, Opendoor
• Mary Ellen Scott, Chili's Grill & Bar
• Seth Shamban, Tubi

Brand CMO of the Year
• George Felix, Chili's Grill & Bar
• Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty
• Manu Orssaud, Duolingo

Brand of the Year
• Chili's Grill & Bar
• Domino's
• E.l.f. Beauty
• Squarespace

People Account Manager of the Year
• Diana Baran, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
• Khari Mpagazehe, Droga5
• Dejana Perić, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
• Steph Theil, Mirimar
• Erin Woods, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Chief Creative Officer of the Year
• Mike Dubrick, Rethink
• Greg Hahn, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
• Margaret Johnson, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
• Erica Roberts, BBH USA
• Jaime Robinson, Joan

Chief Strategy Officer of the Year
• Melle Hock, Edelman
• Jeff McCrory, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
• Sean McDonald, Rethink
• Harjot Singh, McCann Worldgroup

Creative Director of the Year
• Xavier Blais, Rethink
• Alice Blastorah and Josh Hacohen, Special U.S.
• Zack Browne and Alfonso Ruiz, Johannes Leonardo
• Nick Morrissey, Mirimar
• Lauren Smith, 72andSunny

Agency Creatives of the Year
• Ben Capshaw and Jeffrey Rozman, Wieden+Kennedy
• Pieter Claeys and Roxane Schneider, FCB New York
• Alex Maleski and Alex Nassour, Wieden+Kennedy

In-House Creative of the Year
• Meg Mitchell, United Airlines

Creative Technologist of the Year
• Scott Hagedorn, Publicis Groupe
• Mihae Mukaida, McCann New York
• Martin Pagh Ludvigsen, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
• PJ Pereira, Silverside AI
• Jessica Ruiz, Fig and StoryData

Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
• Bayyina Black, R/GA
• Jennifer Gomes, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
• Marc Wilson, FCB Chicago

Media Planner of the Year
• Martin Blich, GroupM U.S.
• Stephanie Ehui, TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles

Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year 
• Emily Benner, United Airlines
• Garrett Finnegan, PepsiCo Foods U.S.
• Greer Hiltabidle, VCCP U.S.
• Jessica Kingman, McKinney

Strategic Planner of the Year
• Jordan Berger, 72andSunny
• Karin Robinson, Edelman
• Becca Taylor, Wieden+Kennedy Work Campaign of the Year
• CeraVe "Michael CeraVe"
Entrant: Ogilvy PR
• DoorDash "DoorDash All the Ads"
Entrant: Wieden+Kennedy
• Nike "Winning Isn't for Everyone"
Entrant: Wieden+Kennedy

Best B2B Campaign
• Heineken "Pub Museums"
Entrant: LePub
• JCDecaux "Meet Marina Prieto"
Entrant: David Madrid
• Spotify "Spreadbeats"
Entrant: FCB New York

Best Use of AI
• KFC "Fiiiiiingers"
Entrant: Leo Burnett
• KitKat "Have AI Break"
Entrant: Courage
• Michelob Ultra "Lap of Legends"
Entrant: FCB New York
• O2 "Scambaiters"
Entrant: VCCP

Best Use of Music
• Adidas "Hey Jude"
Entrant: Johannes Leonardo
• Disney "The Boy & the Octopus"
Entrant: adam&eveDDB
• SiriusXM "Closer"
Entrant: Uncommon Creative Studio
• Spotify "Spreadbeats"
Entrant: FCB New York

Best Work for Good: Brand
• E.l.f. Beauty "So Many Dicks"
Entrant: Oberland
• Filsa "Filter Caps"
Entrant: Ogilvy Colombia
• Libresse "Never Just a Period"
Entrant: AMV BBDO
• Vaseline "Transition Body Lotion"
Entrant: Ogilvy

Best Work for Good: Pro Bono/Nonprofit
• International Paralympic Committee "The Paralympic Dream"
Entrant: adam&eveDDB U.S.
• The Prison Library Project "Contrabanned"
Entrant: The Purpose Group
• Sesame Workshop "Emotional Well-Being"
Entrant: Sesame Workshop

Branded Entertainment/Content Campaign of the Year
• Dramamine "The Last Barf Bag"
Entrant: FCB Chicago
• Movistar "This Is Not a Game"
Entrant: VML
• Spotify "Spreadbeats"
Entrant: FCB New York
• Xbox "The Everyday Tactician"
Entrant: McCann London

Craft of the Year: Digital/Tech
• Dove "Code My Crown"
Entrant: Edelman
• Spotify "Spreadbeats"
Entrant: FCB New York

Craft of the Year: Film
• Apple "Flock"
Entrants: TBWA\Media Arts Lab and Smuggler
• Disney "The Boy & the Octopus"
Entrant: adam&eveDDB
• Libresse "Never Just a Period"
Entrant: AMV BBDO
• Tonal "Power Progress"
Entrant: Quality Experience

Craft of the Year: Print/Design/Out-of-Home
• Faber-Castell "Shot on Faber-Castell"
Entrant: David São Paulo
• McDonald's "WcDonald's"
Entrant: Wieden+Kennedy

Creative Data Campaign of the Year
• ASDRA "Absurd Promises"
Entrant: VML
• Mastercard "Room for Everyone"
Entrant: McCann Poland
• PetPace "Animal Alerts"
Entrant: L&C

Experiential Campaign of the Year
• Champion "The No Permission Collection"
Entrant: 72andSunny
• McDonald's "WcDonald's Immersive Dining Experience"
Entrant: We Are Social U.S.
• NHS Blood and Transplant "Waiting to Live"
Entrant: VML
• Pop-Tarts "The First Edible Mascot"
Entrant: Weber Shandwick

Film/TV/Video of the Year
• Apple "Flock"
Entrants: TBWA\Media Arts Lab and Smuggler
• Nike "Am I a Bad Person"
Entrant: Wieden+Kennedy
• Libresse "Never Just a Period"
Entrant: AMV BBDO
• Uber One for Students "Brian Cox Goes to College"
Entrant: Special U.S.

Print/Design/Out-of-Home Work of the Year
• British Airways "Windows"
Entrant: Uncommon Creative Studio
• Coca-Cola "Thanks for Coke-Creating"
Entrant: VML
• JCDecaux "Meet Marina Prieto"
Entrant: David Madrid
• Stella Artois "World's Most Famous Hand Model"
Entrant: Gut

Social Campaign of the Year
• CeraVe "Michael CeraVe"
Entrant: Ogilvy PR
• Facebook "Yes, Couch!"
Entrants: CreativeX and Mojo Supermarket
• Nutter Butter "Nutter Butter, You Good?"
Entrant: Dentsu Creative

Tech Innovation of the Year
• Michelob Ultra "Lap of Legends"
Entrant: FCB New York
• PetPace "Animal Alerts"
Entrant: L&C
• Spotify "Spreadbeats"
Entrant: FCB New York

Tiny But Mighty
• Facebook "Yes, Couch!"
Entrants: CreativeX and Mojo Supermarket
• Sweethearts "Situationships"
Entrant: Tombras
• Samsung "UnCrush"
Entrant: BBH USA