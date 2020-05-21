Ad Age's Creativity Awards go virtual with 'The Future of Creativity' weeklong event
This spring, we had been looking forward to celebrating with many of you in person at our biggest event of the year, the A-List and Creativity Awards Gala. Unfortunately, like the rest of the industry and the world in general, we’ve had to take our events online. Last month, we toasted the A-List winners with a virtual cocktail party, and on June 15 we will be raising a glass to all the winners of our Creativity Awards in another virtual gathering.
Now in its fourth year, the Creativity Awards celebrate the standout work and forward-thinking leaders and talents in the industry. This year it has been expanded to include a dedicated "Production" section to honor more of the top individuals and companies in the production world.
Along with the awards ceremony, the winners will also be announced on June 15 in our Creativity Issue print edition and online.
But that’s not all. Over course of the past several weeks, as we’ve been bringing you the news while sheltering at home safely, we’ve also been developing exciting new ways to connect with you through online programming. In light of that, and to celebrate creativity in full force, we will host an entire week of virtual events centered on "The Future of Creativity."
Each day we will have sessions exploring some of the best creative moves we've seen over the last year—and during the pandemic. We'll look at how creativity has fueled agencies, marketers and creatives over the past few months in a series of deep dives on the work and in conversations with some of the most industry's most respected talents. We’ll also explore important topics such as diversity, talent and craft, and their roles in the business going forward.
We're also really excited to continue our celebration of young creatives with our annual cover contest. Traditionally, we honor the winner and finalists at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, but since the event has been postponed until next year, we're reserving a special place for the honorees during our event.
Although our Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala is not in the cards for this year, we hope you will still join us that week, and we very much look forward to the time when we can finally celebrate together again. For those of you who had already purchased tickets and/or tables to the event New York, our team will be in touch to issue refunds.