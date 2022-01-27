Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards Gala returns in 2022

It’s back! Ad Age is excited to announce that our A-List and Creativity Awards Gala will return to New York City this spring.

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, we will gather the industry together in person once again to celebrate the winners of the awards.

The A-List honors the year’s best agencies, while the Creativity Awards recognize the year’s most innovative campaigns, creative talents, marketing minds and production players. Join us to toast all the winners and finalists—and enjoy the company of advertising and marketing’s finest once again.

Details:

April 25, 6:00 p.m. EDT

Cipriani Wall Street

55 Wall Street, NYC

Dress Code: Creative Black Tie

Individual, table and VIP table tickets available. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

