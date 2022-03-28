See the finalists for Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards

People
Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year
Drew Forrest, senior creative strategist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Courtney O'Donnell and Jade Smith, community managers, Wieden+Kennedy's Bodega
Zaria Parvez, social media coordinator, Duolingo
Creative of the Year
Pedro Furtado and Fabio Santoro, copywriter and art director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Naoki Ga, art director, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Titania Tran, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Media Planner of the Year
Ellie Bamford, senior VP and global head of media and connections, R/GA
Caitlin Neelon, communication strategy director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Femaris Pena, senior VP of diversity demand and supply, Mediahub
Account Manager of the Year
Monique Beauchamp Estrella, account director, Gut
Camille Cheeks-Lomax, account director, Wieden+Kennedy New York
Sharif El Rabiey, group account director, Droga5
Tyler Harris and Alison Whisenant, group account directors, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Strategic Planner of the Year
Yael Cesarkas, VP and executive strategy director, R/GA
Ralph Paone, group brand strategy director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Tass Tsitsopoulos, group strategy director, Wieden+Kennedy New York
Creative Director of the Year
Alexander Allen and Andy Tamayo, associate creative directors, Gut
Dhaval Bhatt, creative director, Rethink
Bianca Guimaraes and Kevin Mulroy, partners and executive creative directors, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Mike Vitiello, head of content, Wieden+Kennedy's Bodega
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
Kevin Brady, executive creative director, Droga5
Sophie Gold, founder and executive producer, Eleanor
Zak Mroueh, founder and chief creative officer, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Lisa Osborne Ross, U.S. CEO, Edelman
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year
Jeff McCrory, head of strategy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Tom Morton, global chief strategy officer, R/GA
Bonnie Wan, partner and head of brand strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Greg Hahn, founder and chief creative officer, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Gustavo Lauria, co-founder and top creative, We Believers
Danny Robinson, chief creative officer, Martin Agency
Tiffany Rolfe, global chief creative officer, R/GA
Aaron Starkman, chief creative officer and managing partner, Rethink