See the finalists for Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards

On Friday, Ad Age wrapped up the final deliberations of our annual Creativity Awards. We brought together juries composed of some the advertising and marketing industry’s most respected and seasoned executives for passionate, thought-provoking debate to decide on the winners in four categories.

Production honors the top talents and companies in advertising production; Creative Marketing celebrates the year’s most exceptional brand execs, companies and effective creative brand ideas; the People category shines a light on the year’s standout talents across creative, strategy, media, account management and more; and Work recognizes the year’s most impressive creative campaigns and ideas pointing the way forward for the industry.

Here, we present this year’s finalists, a snapshot of the most impressive talents, companies and ideas of 2021. The winners will be announced at Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards Gala in New York City on April 25.

