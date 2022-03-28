Special Report: Agency A-List

See the finalists for Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards

Winners to be revealed at the A-List and Creativity Awards gala in New York City on April 25
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on March 28, 2022.
On Friday, Ad Age wrapped up the final deliberations of our annual Creativity Awards. We brought together juries composed of some the advertising and marketing industry’s most respected and seasoned executives for passionate, thought-provoking debate to decide on the winners in four categories.

Production honors the top talents and companies in advertising production; Creative Marketing celebrates the year’s most exceptional brand execs, companies and effective creative brand ideas; the People category shines a light on the year’s standout talents across creative, strategy, media, account management and more; and Work recognizes the year’s most impressive creative campaigns and ideas pointing the way forward for the industry. 

Here, we present this year’s finalists, a snapshot of the most impressive talents, companies and ideas of 2021. The winners will be announced at Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards Gala in New York City on April 25.

Production

 

Editorial Company of the Year

Cut+Run
Final Cut

 

Agency Producer of the Year

Tana Bertino, TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Will Dempster, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Kiara Hidalgo, Wieden+Kennedy New York

 

VFX Company of the Year

Framestore
MPC

 

Agency Head of Production of the Year 

Laurie Malaga, The Community
Kate Morrison, 72andSunny
Renata Neumann, Gut

 

Music & Sound Company of the Year

Barking Owl
Butter Music and Sound
Heavy Duty Projects

 

Director to Watch

Cliqua, Somesuch
Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah, Greenpoint Pictures
Jess Kohl, Prettybird
Rubberband, Smuggler
Camille Summers-Valli, Somesuch

 

Director of the Year

Nick Ball, MJZ
Kim Gehrig, Somesuch
Craig Gillespie, MJZ
Mark Molloy, Smuggler
Fenn O'Meally, Smuggler
Bradford Young, Serial Pictures

Creative Marketing

Best Rebrand

 

BET “Black Canvas”
Agency: Sibling Rivalry

Kraft “La Dolce Velveeta”
Agency: Johannes Leonardo
Design Agency: JKR

Best Product Launch of the Year

 

Fenty Beauty “Fenty Eau De Parfum Ghost Stores”
Agency: Barbarian Group

Fisher-Price “Chatterphone”
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Popeyes “We Come in Piece”
Agency: Gut

Social Marketer of the Year

Duolingo 
McDonald's U.S.

 

Brand Manager of the Year

Matt Withington, director of marketing, Boston Beer

 

Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year

David Lee, Squarespace
Andrew McKechnie, Verizon
Melissa Wildermuth, General Mills

 

Best ROI: Work that Works

 

Eos “Bless Your F*ing Cooch”
Agency: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Kraft “La Dolce Velveeta”
Agency: Johannes Leonardo

McDonald's “BTS—Taking a Page from the K-pop Playbook”
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy New York

 

Brand CMO of the Year

Terri Cannan, MaineHealth
Tim Ellis, NFL
Soyoung Kang, Eos Products
Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f.
Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard

People

 

Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year 

Drew Forrest, senior creative strategist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Courtney O'Donnell and Jade Smith, community managers, Wieden+Kennedy's Bodega
Zaria Parvez, social media coordinator, Duolingo

 

Creative of the Year

Pedro Furtado and Fabio Santoro, copywriter and art director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Naoki Ga, art director, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Titania Tran, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

 

Media Planner of the Year

Ellie Bamford, senior VP and global head of media and connections, R/GA
Caitlin Neelon, communication strategy director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Femaris Pena, senior VP of diversity demand and supply, Mediahub

 

Account Manager of the Year

Monique Beauchamp Estrella, account director, Gut
Camille Cheeks-Lomax, account director, Wieden+Kennedy New York
Sharif El Rabiey, group account director, Droga5
Tyler Harris and Alison Whisenant, group account directors, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

 

Strategic Planner of the Year

Yael Cesarkas, VP and executive strategy director, R/GA
Ralph Paone, group brand strategy director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Tass Tsitsopoulos, group strategy director, Wieden+Kennedy New York

 

Creative Director of the Year

Alexander Allen and Andy Tamayo, associate creative directors, Gut
Dhaval Bhatt, creative director, Rethink
Bianca Guimaraes and Kevin Mulroy, partners and executive creative directors, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Mike Vitiello, head of content, Wieden+Kennedy's Bodega

 

Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year

Kevin Brady, executive creative director, Droga5
Sophie Gold, founder and executive producer, Eleanor
Zak Mroueh, founder and chief creative officer, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Lisa Osborne Ross, U.S. CEO, Edelman

 

Chief Strategy Officer of the Year

Jeff McCrory, head of strategy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Tom Morton, global chief strategy officer, R/GA
Bonnie Wan, partner and head of brand strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

 

Chief Creative Officer of the Year

Greg Hahn, founder and chief creative officer, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Gustavo Lauria, co-founder and top creative, We Believers
Danny Robinson, chief creative officer, Martin Agency
Tiffany Rolfe, global chief creative officer, R/GA
Aaron Starkman, chief creative officer and managing partner, Rethink

Work

 
 

Tech Innovation of the Year

Cox “Drawn Closer”
Agency: 180 L.A.

Google and The Guardian “Auditorial”
Agency: R/GA

Woojer “Sick Beats”
Agency: Area23/FCB Health

 

Tiny but Mighty 

Reddit “Superb Owl”
Agency: R/GA

 

Creative Data Campaign of the Year

Alpha Foods “Chickenflation”
Agency: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

National Grid “Green Light Signal”
Agency: Edelman U.K.

 

Best B-to-B Campaign

American Express “The Bunny”
Agency: Dentsu McGarry Bowen
Entrant Company: Smuggler

Spotify All Ears on You
Agency: FCB

 

Content Campaign of the Year

Apple “Nian”
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Barilla “Playlist Timer”
Agency: Publicis Italy

Mtn Dew “Paint with Bob Ross”
Agency: TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

 

Craft of the Year Digital/Social

Cox “Drawn Closer”
Agency: 180 LA

Girls Who Code “DojaCode”
Agency: Mojo Supermarket

Nintendo “P25 Music—Celebrating 25 Years of Pokémon”
Agency: Mediacom

 

Craft of the Year Film/TV/Video

Apple “Nian”
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Burberry “Open Spaces”
Entrant Company: MPC

Cox “Drawn Closer”
Agency: 180 L.A.

Meta/Facebook “Skate Nation Ghana”
Agency: Droga5
Entrant Company: Cut+Run

Best Work for Good: Brand

Corona “Plastic Fishing Tournament”
Agency: We Believers

Heineken “Shutter Ads”
Agency: Publicis Italy

Woojer “Sick Beats”
Agency: Area23/FCB Health

 

Best Work for Good: Pro Bono/Non-Profit

Change the Ref “The Lost Class”
Agency: Leo Burnett
Entrant Company: Hungry Man

Wieden+Kennedy “Call It Covid”
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

 

Experiential Idea of the Year

Heinz “Draw Ketchup”
Agency: Rethink

Tinder “Swipe Night: Killer Weekend”
Agency: 72andSunny

The Big Issue  and LinkedIn “Raising Profiles”
Agency: FCB Inferno

Woojer “Sick Beats”
Agency: Area23/FCB Health

Idea of the Year

Change the Ref “The Lost Class”
Agency: Leo Burnett
Entrant Company: Hungry Man

Cox “Drawn Closer
Agency: 180 L.A.

Heinz “Draw Ketchup”
Agency: Rethink

Reddit “Superb Owl”
Agency: R/GA

