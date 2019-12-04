Deadline is fast approaching for Ad Age Agency A-List Awards
The deadline is fast approaching to enter the Ad Age A-List Awards, an industry-leading program awarding the forward-thinking leaders, top agencies and creative innovators in advertising today.
The long-running A-List is handpicked by the editorial staff at Ad Age, who comb through hundreds of submissions.
Does your agency have what it takes to rank with last year's winners, led by Agency of the Year Wieden & Kennedy; Innovator of the Year Droga5; Media Agency of the Year MullenLowe Mediahub and others? Enter here to find out.
Another important deadline to mark: Jan. 7, the cutoff to enter the Ad Age Creativity Awards, which are chosen by esteemed juries led by Ad Age.
Now in its fourth year, the Creativity Awards has expanded to include a dedicated "Production" section to honor more of the top talents and companies in the production world. Along with our long-running Production Company A-List, it will feature new honors, including Agency Producer of the Year, Director to Watch, Editorial Company of the Year, VFX Company of the Year and Music & Sound Company of the Year.
Winners will be recognized at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards gala held in New York on April 14, 2020.