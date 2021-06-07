Special Report: Agency A-List

Droga5 executive producer overcame hurdles on Facebook's pandemic films

Mike Hasinoff is Ad Age Creativity Awards 2021 Agency Producer of the Year
Published on June 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
The 2021 Ad Age Agency A-List & Creativity Awards Winners

Mike Hasinoff

Credit: Droga5

When COVID-19 struck, Facebook was one of the first big advertisers out of the gate with “Never Lost,” Droga5’s ad addressing people’s reactions to the pandemic. As executive producer on Facebook, Mike Hasinoff oversaw the team that delivered the spot in less than two weeks at the end of March 2020. Set to stirring spoken word from British poet Kate Tempest, the film was produced entirely remotely, and involved working directly with multiple licensing companies to secure 71 unique shots sourced and cleared within five days.

See all of Ad Age's A-List and Creativity 2021 winners here.

Hasinoff also produced Facebook’s “Born in Quarantine” film for Mother’s Day, which captured real births during COVID. The production required a series of drop-kit shoots in the U.S. and U.K. while the world was still on lockdown. The process established some of the industry’s first COVID-19 protocols and was later used as a template for how other production companies and the AICP would manage their shoots. Hasinoff is also known for advocating for young talent and developing the agency’s diversity and inclusivity initiatives within production.

See all of Ad Age's A-List and Creativity 2021 winners here.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The 2021 Ad Age Agency A-List & Creativity Awards Winners

The 2021 Ad Age Agency A-List & Creativity Awards Winners
Introducing the 2021 Ad Age Agency A-List

Introducing the 2021 Ad Age Agency A-List
Barkley grew revenue with out-of-the-box client strategies

Barkley grew revenue with out-of-the-box client strategies
Nimbus creates value with close client relationships and culturally significant work

Nimbus creates value with close client relationships and culturally significant work

How Popeyes staked its claim on a popular Beyoncé look

How Popeyes staked its claim on a popular Beyoncé look
Empower succeeds despite firing one of its biggest clients

Empower succeeds despite firing one of its biggest clients
Alix Peabody's female-first canned wine brand 'breaks the glass'

Alix Peabody's female-first canned wine brand 'breaks the glass'
Johannes Leonardo landed Kraft Heinz and endured through CMO changes at a major client

Johannes Leonardo landed Kraft Heinz and endured through CMO changes at a major client