Droga5 executive producer overcame hurdles on Facebook's pandemic films
When COVID-19 struck, Facebook was one of the first big advertisers out of the gate with “Never Lost,” Droga5’s ad addressing people’s reactions to the pandemic. As executive producer on Facebook, Mike Hasinoff oversaw the team that delivered the spot in less than two weeks at the end of March 2020. Set to stirring spoken word from British poet Kate Tempest, the film was produced entirely remotely, and involved working directly with multiple licensing companies to secure 71 unique shots sourced and cleared within five days.
See all of Ad Age's A-List and Creativity 2021 winners here.
Hasinoff also produced Facebook’s “Born in Quarantine” film for Mother’s Day, which captured real births during COVID. The production required a series of drop-kit shoots in the U.S. and U.K. while the world was still on lockdown. The process established some of the industry’s first COVID-19 protocols and was later used as a template for how other production companies and the AICP would manage their shoots. Hasinoff is also known for advocating for young talent and developing the agency’s diversity and inclusivity initiatives within production.
