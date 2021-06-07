Special Report: Agency A-List

Fenn O'Meally brought fresh storytelling to Prada, Wu-Tang Clan, Byredo

Smuggler director is Ad Age Creativity Awards 2021 Director to Watch
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on June 07, 2021.
Credit: Fenn O'Meally

Smuggler’s Fenn O’Meally is fast emerging as one of the commercial world’s most sought-after talents, holding her own even amongst more established directors. The London-based director has leveraged her background in documentary photography and radio journalism in work exploring themes of being Black and British. In 2020 she brought her talent for fresh and original storytelling to projects ranging from fashion films and music videos to commercials and short films.

Highlights include a meditative and hypnotic commentary on modern life for Prada featuring an original poem from spoken word artist MOAK; her music video “Hi” for Texas and Wu-Tang Clan, starring Kadeem Ramsay as an obsessive fan; and her short film “Mixed Emotions” for fragrance brand Byredo, which combined elements of nonfiction storytelling, dance and magical realism. She’s also directed for the likes of Nike, Chanel and Apple, and picked up a Young Director Award for her music video “Us in Major” for JNR Williams.

See all of Ad Age's A-List and Creativity 2021 winners here.

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is the associate creativity editor, U.K. at Ad Age. She has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title 'Marketing' and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

