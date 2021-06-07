Fenn O'Meally brought fresh storytelling to Prada, Wu-Tang Clan, Byredo
Smuggler’s Fenn O’Meally is fast emerging as one of the commercial world’s most sought-after talents, holding her own even amongst more established directors. The London-based director has leveraged her background in documentary photography and radio journalism in work exploring themes of being Black and British. In 2020 she brought her talent for fresh and original storytelling to projects ranging from fashion films and music videos to commercials and short films.
Highlights include a meditative and hypnotic commentary on modern life for Prada featuring an original poem from spoken word artist MOAK; her music video “Hi” for Texas and Wu-Tang Clan, starring Kadeem Ramsay as an obsessive fan; and her short film “Mixed Emotions” for fragrance brand Byredo, which combined elements of nonfiction storytelling, dance and magical realism. She’s also directed for the likes of Nike, Chanel and Apple, and picked up a Young Director Award for her music video “Us in Major” for JNR Williams.
