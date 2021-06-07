Special Report: Agency A-List

Final Cut edited powerful tales for Apple, Burberry and Burger King

The company is Ad Age A-List Creativity Awards Editorial Company of the Year winner
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on June 07, 2021.
The 2021 Ad Age Agency A-List & Creativity Awards Winners

In a year that involved adapting to remote work and coming to grips with entirely new tools and workflows, Final Cut produced an outstanding body of work with a real breadth of offerings.

Among the company’s highlights were Burger King’s whimsical  and world-changing “Cows Menu.” L.A.-based editor Jeff Buchanan teamed up with longtime collaborator Michel Gondry of Partizan on the music video-style ad starring viral yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey for agency We Believers, which promoted the brand's efforts to reduce bovine methane emissions by changing cattle diets. 

Joe Guest edited Burberry’s festive holiday ad, helping directing team Megaforce serve up a tour de force of dancers in a hailstorm. Amanda James teamed with Somesuch director Aneil Karia and actor Riz Ahmed for WeTransfer’s emotionally devastating short film, “The Long Goodbye,” and in contrast, Crispin Struthers cut Apple’s deadpan comedy spot about “oversharing,” directed by Alan Yang via Caviar. The company also made a significant senior hire, appointing longtime MPC alumni Justin Brukman to the new position of U.S. managing director and global new business director.

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is the associate creativity editor, U.K. at Ad Age. She has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title ‘Marketing’ and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

