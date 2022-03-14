Introducing the 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List

The ad agency world is moving from resilience to resonance, and the shops on our 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List are evidence of that shift.

See all of Ad Age's 2022 A-List winners here.

Earlier in the pandemic, the industry was focused on staying alive—preserving jobs, puzzling out how to run their businesses remotely, and finding ways for clients to keep operating in a socially distant environment with solutions like curbside delivery and e-commerce. But last year we saw a return to growth, and the shops on our 2022 Agency A-List are emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever.

These agencies have put their hard-learned lessons from two years of COVID to their advantage, honing their production skills, upping their games in technology and data and embracing a hybrid work environment that has forever changed the way this industry does business. This borderless world has enabled collaboration on a broad scale and opened opportunities for shops to tap talent from all corners of the globe.

Our A-Listers have found breakthrough solutions to engage consumers in a cookie-less world. They are challenging conventions and working with clients to rethink fundamentals with business transformation strategies. They have returned to revenue growth by pitching and winning new business, but also by declining to go after accounts that do not align with their values or threaten to overburden their employees. They have prioritized programs to safeguard their most important assets—their people—with innovative PTO programs, mental wellness assistance and more. They are working to diversify their ranks with more BIPOC hires to bring in fresh cultural points of view, though admittedly there is a lot more work to be done on that front.

But most importantly, our A-Listers are proving to clients the market-moving value of the big creative idea.

