We Believers creates for people, not brands

We Believers is A-List 2022 Creative Agency of the Year
By Parker Herren. Published on March 14, 2022.
The 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List Awards Winners
Credit: We Believers

We Believers isn’t focused on creating solutions for brands—it's creating solutions for people. 

The Ad Age 2021 Agency A-List shop is run by creative veteran Gustavo Lauria and former Procter & Gamble engineer Marco Vega, who combine their talents to devise creative work geared for change that lasts beyond a single campaign.

We Believers’ previously lauded work has included the invention of edible six-pack rings to replace plastic versions that pose a danger to wildlife; a change to cows’ diets to reduce methane emissions in Burger King’s patty-making process; and editing together more than 75 hours of soccer games from the past 70 years to create an original match for Corona fans when stadiums were closed during the pandemic, a campaign that won the agency its first Titanium Lion last summer.

“Before being a creative, we are humans,” said Lauria. “When I write and when I direct the creatives to pick the right ideas for clients, the idea should make sense for the brand, but first it should make sense for the people. If we don't connect with people and if we don't do something that’s meaningful for them, it won't work.”

In 2021, the agency’s ideas became only more ambitious. In Mexico, We Believers held a fishing competition for Corona—but the prize was for who could catch the most plastic, not fish. The duo first came up with the idea years ago (Lauria guesses 2018) when they learned that overfishing and pollution were having a devastating financial effect on fishermen around the world.

“We have a bunch of different issues that we have identified that we fall in love with, something that we want to solve; but, we have the patience to bring it on when the right opportunity comes along,” said Vega, who added that “showing what you're doing with your advertising for a nicer, cleaner world” isn’t enough for brands.

“Let's bring actual solutions to the table,” Vega said. “People are trying to tell you that they want to have their brands be part of culture, but part of culture is being a sustainable and responsible brand today.”

Eighty fishermen participated in the first “Plastic Fishing Tournament” in Sinaloa, Mexico, which included a partnership with Mexico Recicla, the country’s largest recycling company, to compensate the fishers for their haul at the same price as fish. Overall, the competition collected three tons of plastic waste from the water; the winner, who brought in 815 pounds, earned an entire month’s wage.

But what could have been a one-time stunt will live on as a platform for Corona to expand its commitment to cleaning up the ocean. Three more tournaments are planned in Mexico this year and the tournament will expand to six other countries, including Italy, Brazil, China and Germany. Lauria and Vega also report that Mexico Recicla is working to arrange an ongoing relationship with the fishing community outside of the tournament and they hope that other countries will learn to strengthen their relationships with local recycling and sustainability companies as well.

“If we started to be fearful or to doubt—you'll always find reasons why you don't want to do things or why it's safe not to do things,” said Vega. “If you have goosebumps and at the same time a little bit of fear, it has to be that mix between fear and the passion for something that you truly believe in. When those two things happen, those are the right kinds of goosebumps.”

More heartwarming work for what the agency calls “creative activism” took place during last year’s holiday season for Modelo beer. As prices for travel surged in 2021, many in Mexico couldn’t afford a ticket to see their families. So We Believers transformed the country’s largest truck distribution network into an affordable travel alternative. Holiday travelers could book a seat in an AB InBev truck headed toward their destination to reunite with their families, some for the first time during the pandemic.

Lauria said it was easy to convince the brand—which was eager to brag about its immense trucking system—to act on the big idea. 

“I was very fortunate to start an agency when my kid was 7-years-old,” said Vega. “He is now 15 and I cannot tell you the amount of times that I've been fortunate to listen to him come and take a look at something that we did and say, ‘Dad, I'm really proud about what you guys are doing’ ... that's the best award that I can get: Knowing that we're doing something good. Like Gustavo said, we're human beings first and the best thing that we can do is lead by example.”

“We always say that when you truly believe and create good things, people follow,” added Lauria. “Now, we will say when you truly believe and create good things, one day you can become Creative Agency of the Year.”

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

