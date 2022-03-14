We Believers creates for people, not brands

Eighty fishermen participated in the first “Plastic Fishing Tournament” in Sinaloa, Mexico, which included a partnership with Mexico Recicla, the country’s largest recycling company, to compensate the fishers for their haul at the same price as fish. Overall, the competition collected three tons of plastic waste from the water; the winner, who brought in 815 pounds, earned an entire month’s wage.

But what could have been a one-time stunt will live on as a platform for Corona to expand its commitment to cleaning up the ocean. Three more tournaments are planned in Mexico this year and the tournament will expand to six other countries, including Italy, Brazil, China and Germany. Lauria and Vega also report that Mexico Recicla is working to arrange an ongoing relationship with the fishing community outside of the tournament and they hope that other countries will learn to strengthen their relationships with local recycling and sustainability companies as well.

“If we started to be fearful or to doubt—you'll always find reasons why you don't want to do things or why it's safe not to do things,” said Vega. “If you have goosebumps and at the same time a little bit of fear, it has to be that mix between fear and the passion for something that you truly believe in. When those two things happen, those are the right kinds of goosebumps.”

More heartwarming work for what the agency calls “creative activism” took place during last year’s holiday season for Modelo beer. As prices for travel surged in 2021, many in Mexico couldn’t afford a ticket to see their families. So We Believers transformed the country’s largest truck distribution network into an affordable travel alternative. Holiday travelers could book a seat in an AB InBev truck headed toward their destination to reunite with their families, some for the first time during the pandemic.

Lauria said it was easy to convince the brand—which was eager to brag about its immense trucking system—to act on the big idea.