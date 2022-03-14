We Believers creates for people, not brands

We Believers isn’t focused on creating solutions for brands—it's creating solutions for people.
The Ad Age 2021 Agency A-List shop is run by creative veteran Gustavo Lauria and former Procter & Gamble engineer Marco Vega, who combine their talents to devise creative work geared for change that lasts beyond a single campaign.
We Believers’ previously lauded work has included the invention of edible six-pack rings to replace plastic versions that pose a danger to wildlife; a change to cows’ diets to reduce methane emissions in Burger King’s patty-making process; and editing together more than 75 hours of soccer games from the past 70 years to create an original match for Corona fans when stadiums were closed during the pandemic, a campaign that won the agency its first Titanium Lion last summer.
“Before being a creative, we are humans,” said Lauria. “When I write and when I direct the creatives to pick the right ideas for clients, the idea should make sense for the brand, but first it should make sense for the people. If we don't connect with people and if we don't do something that’s meaningful for them, it won't work.”