MediaMonks' digital prowess pays off in pandemic

Standout: Agency pegs 2020 as 'the year we came into our own'
By Judann Pollack. Published on June 07, 2021.
Credit: MediaMonks

For years, S4 Capital founder Martin Sorrell has been shouting from the rooftops that the agency model of the future is digital. 2020 might just have proven him right.

This conviction put MediaMonks, the creative pillar of S4, together with its partner, data-centric MightyHive, in pole position for the pandemic-induced client stampede toward business transformation. Digital deftness, be it in the arenas of contactless commerce, curbside delivery, personalization or performance marketing, took on new urgency as the world went into lockdown.

“It was the year we came into our own,” writes MediaMonks in its entry. “We doubled down on Sir Martin Sorrell’s bold ambition to disrupt the industry by introducing a singular, end-to-end offering to the market that unified the teams we’ve merged with in recent years and expanded our opportunities through knowledge and skill sharing.”

The agency’s stated goal of landing 20 “whopper” deals of $20 million or more was furthered by winning lead status for a new multi-agency team for BMW in Europe and Mondelez, for which it manages the company’s global tech infrastructure, global websites and content production in Latin America, North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa. MediaMonks won digital bank N26. Its portfolio now consists of 55% tech clients. Net revenue was up 12% globally in April through July of last year.

For Facebook, MediaMonks executed its 12-hour digital conference called Facebook Connect, aimed at “underscoring all the ways Facebook brings people together—in groups, through extended reality, live streaming, chat and more,” the agency says. 

Credit:
MediaMonks

In collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy, MediaMonks launched Training Club YouTube workouts for Nike, executed within 72 hours of receiving the brief. For Ace Hardware, MediaMonks revamped its app with a renewed focus on customer loyalty. In conjunction with Circus Marketing and Hana, the in-house agency for Brazilian flip-flop Havaianas, it created a virtual wedding ceremony to celebrate LGBTQ+ relationships at a time when COVID-19 made in-person celebrations impossible.

The momentum carried into 2021 as MediaMonks closed a deal to acquire hotshop Jam3, an acquisition the agency predicted in its entry will make rivals—in its words, not ours—“jelly.” 

 

