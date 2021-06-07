Preacher overcame obstacles with great creative and smart ideas
Preacher had to pause a lot of its work once the pandemic arrived and even lost clients like Saint Archer, a San Diego-based brewery, and Topgolf, which was hit hard as people left the links. Despite this, Preacher was able to match last year’s revenue numbers, amplify its creativity, and pivot a number of campaigns to adjust to the new reality of a world affected by COVID-19.
Fresh off winning StreetEasy as a client in early 2020, Austin, Texas-based Preacher released its first campaign for the New York City real estate platform—an out-of-home advertising takeover of the Big Apple featuring pulp-noir illustrations that depicts New Yorkers fantasizing about their next potential home.
While campaigns were halted, Preacher released a COVID-19 related campaign for Playboy that featured print content and a high school sex-ed inspired PSA, viewed by millions across the company’s social channels and website, that explored the similarities of COVID safety tips to safety tips for sexually transmitted diseases.
Preacher was originally tasked with marketing Euro 2020, an international European soccer tournament, for ESPN, but the pandemic postponing the tournament for a year meant the agency had to change course. Instead, the agency’s “Extra Time” campaign encouraged fans to find the silver lining in the new year-long delay and use the extra 365 days as a chance to become an even bigger fan.
During a time filled with doubt, Preacher went after doubters in a clever “Doubt. Create. Repeat” campaign for WeTransfer, a computer file transfer service. The agency challenged procrastinators with a witty campaign titled “What If Everyone Knew You Didn’t Have Life Insurance,” for Bestow, a life insurance company.
Preacher also challenged itself by forming the “Assist to Resist” initiative dedicated to fighting systematic racism and increasing the diversity of its employees. The shop kept employee morale at the forefront with “Open Book,” a weekly reading of personal employee stories and “Raise the Spirits,” a virtual happy hour that included performances by musicians.
