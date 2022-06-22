Sporting goods brand Decathlon scored the Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Strategy Grand Prix for assembling an e-cycling team—from a group of incarcerated citizens.
A prisoner e-cycling team won the 2022 Cannes Lions Creative Strategy Grand Prix
What the Grand Prix-winning campaign was
“The Breakaway,” conceived out of BBDO Belgium, aimed to promote the Decathlon brand through an e-cycling team composed of six anonymous prisoners in the country’s Oudenaarde prison. Each inmate was given a bike, a connected trainer and other necessary equipment from Decathlon. Throughout the campaign, the team raced with thousands of riders in the outside world and could be followed by the public on virtual platform Zwift. A final race broadcast on Facebook saw the team competing against judges, prison guards, police officers and even members of the Belgian Department of Justice.
Why it won
Jury President Chrissie Hanson, global chief strategy officer at OMD Worldwide, explained during the winners’ press conference that the jury was very strict in its criteria on who to honor. Creative strategy had to be core to the success of the campaign. Secondly, the campaigns honored needed to demonstrate a balance “between purpose, profit and play, because this is a commercial endeavor,” she said. Also important was that the work set an example for colleagues, so that “90% of the briefs you work on, could be ready one day, to work in this forum,” she added. “We didn’t ever want to be criticized for only pushing a certain kind of work.”
Hanson praised the campaign for bringing a new lens to inclusivity and accessibility. The campaign invites “a broader discussion about our views around marginalized communities, about what inclusion really means, some inclusion is easier than others,” she said. “I think this Grand Prix opens up a debate around our attitudes towards society and what it means to forge a fairer and more equitable ecosystem.”
Hanson also underscored that the idea won in the retail category, not in corporate social responsibility, or CSR. “That’s important when you think about the bravery they had to achieve that and sell that in.”
Controversy, or clear winner?
Hanson said that in the jury’s deliberations the debates came early on, so by the time they got to decide on the Grand Prix, the decision “wasn’t difficult,” she said.
Trends and themes
The Grand Prix winner and the other honorees revealed some key themes, Hanson said, She noted there was a rise in work that “opened the aperture of inclusivity and diversity.” Honorees also demonstrated sustainability and scalability and showed bravery in the “every day.” The Decathlon case study video, for example, noted that the e-cycling team competed against the prime minister of Belgium, who later announced the program would be expanded to other prisoners.
There were three Gold Lion winners in the category: The Heinz “Draw Ketchup” campaign out of Rethink that asked everyday folks to do just that, with the results proving the iconicism of the brand; Visit Sweden’s “Discover the Originals” out of Forsman & Bodenfors, which lured travelers to the country by way of the things they might be most familiar with—Ikea products; and ongoing work for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society from FCB Toronto, which has helped to shift perceptions around individuals with Down Syndrome. That included a campaign in which individuals with Down Syndrome trained Google's voice assistant to help better recognize commands from their peers.