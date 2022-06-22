A prisoner e-cycling team won the 2022 Cannes Lions Creative Strategy Grand Prix

Why it won

Jury President Chrissie Hanson, global chief strategy officer at OMD Worldwide, explained during the winners’ press conference that the jury was very strict in its criteria on who to honor. Creative strategy had to be core to the success of the campaign. Secondly, the campaigns honored needed to demonstrate a balance “between purpose, profit and play, because this is a commercial endeavor,” she said. Also important was that the work set an example for colleagues, so that “90% of the briefs you work on, could be ready one day, to work in this forum,” she added. “We didn’t ever want to be criticized for only pushing a certain kind of work.”

Hanson praised the campaign for bringing a new lens to inclusivity and accessibility. The campaign invites “a broader discussion about our views around marginalized communities, about what inclusion really means, some inclusion is easier than others,” she said. “I think this Grand Prix opens up a debate around our attitudes towards society and what it means to forge a fairer and more equitable ecosystem.”

Hanson also underscored that the idea won in the retail category, not in corporate social responsibility, or CSR. “That’s important when you think about the bravery they had to achieve that and sell that in.”

Controversy, or clear winner?

Hanson said that in the jury’s deliberations the debates came early on, so by the time they got to decide on the Grand Prix, the decision “wasn’t difficult,” she said.