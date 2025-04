Many agencies rent villas for the week, which is cheaper than getting rooms at the beach hotels. But the hostel approach cuts costs even further, helping to democratize the Lions experience for JvM staff. (The 95 employees represent 8.4% of the agency’s total.)

“Who needs fancy hotels and en suite bathrooms?” Peter Figge, CEO of Jung von Matt, told Ad Age. “This year, we wanted to be able to share Cannes with many more colleagues and embrace a more democratic experience that we can enjoy together. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The 95 employees include those who were most closely involved in Cannes-submitted work. (The agency has already secured a spot on the Titanium Lions short list with its “Rights Against the Right” campaign, aimed at halting the trading of Nazi memorabilia.) The agency said the staffers shouldn’t mind the close quarters, since they’re used to such arrangements on their annual ski trip.