Carrefour’s 'Act for Food' wins Creative Business Transformation Cannes Grand Prix
Carrefour’s “Act for Food” won the Grand Prix in the new category of Creative Business Transformation today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The work, led by Publicis Groupe’s Marcel Paris, was a years-long effort aimed at improving overall health and the broader food system through the supermarket’s relationships with suppliers, including farmers, as well as new marketing.
Various pieces of the overhaul included financing for 60,000 farmers, building a vegan label for the retailer and requiring video surveillance in slaughterhouses.
"Act for Food" helped lead to a rise in Carrefour’s overall sales, including a 5% lift in sales of fruits and vegetables, and its stock price increased by 9%. Carrefour also updated its bylaws to include that it would be a leader of the food transition for all, according to a video presentation shown during Thursday’s ceremony.
The Creative Business Transformation category honors creativity that drives business forward, Cannes Lions host Juan Senor said during a video briefing revealing winners in the new category.
The Gold Lion winner was AB InBev’s Michelob Ultra’s Pure Gold “Contract for Change” from FCB Chicago and FCB New York, which won a Grand Prix in the PR category earlier this week.
Silver Gold Lions were awarded to Carrefour's “Act for Food” in France, and two U.S. winners: AB InBev's “Contract for Change” and a R/GA Austin campaign for the craft retailer Michaels called “For the Makers.”
The category’s jury was led by President Geoff Northcott, AKQA’s chief experience officer and managing partner, EMEA.
The Grand Prix work may sound familiar, as the 2019 Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness was awarded to Carrefour for its “Black Supermarket” project, also from Marcel, which forced the European Union into legislative change on biodiversity.