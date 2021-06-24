Special Report: Cannes Lions

Carrefour’s 'Act for Food' wins Creative Business Transformation Cannes Grand Prix

The work from Marcel Paris shows how the French supermarket is overhauling the broader food system
By Jessica Wohl. Published on June 24, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
AB InBev’s Tienda Cerca and LinkedIn project win Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Credit: Act for food

Carrefour’s “Act for Food” won the Grand Prix in the new category of Creative Business Transformation today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The work, led by Publicis Groupe’s Marcel Paris, was a years-long effort aimed at improving overall health and the broader food system through the supermarket’s relationships with suppliers, including farmers, as well as new marketing. 

Various pieces of the overhaul included financing for 60,000 farmers, building a vegan label for the retailer and requiring video surveillance in slaughterhouses. 

"Act for Food" helped lead to a rise in Carrefour’s overall sales, including a 5% lift in sales of fruits and vegetables, and its stock price increased by 9%. Carrefour also updated its bylaws to include that it would be a leader of the food transition for all, according to a video presentation shown during Thursday’s ceremony.

The Creative Business Transformation category honors creativity that drives business forward, Cannes Lions host Juan Senor said during a video briefing revealing winners in the new category.

The Gold Lion winner was AB InBev’s Michelob Ultra’s Pure Gold “Contract for Change” from FCB Chicago and FCB New York, which won a Grand Prix in the PR category earlier this week.

Silver Gold Lions were awarded to Carrefour's “Act for Food” in France, and two U.S. winners: AB InBev's “Contract for Change” and a R/GA Austin campaign for the craft retailer Michaels called “For the Makers.”

The category’s jury was led by President Geoff Northcott, AKQA’s chief experience officer and managing partner, EMEA.

The Grand Prix work may sound familiar, as the 2019 Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness was awarded to Carrefour for its “Black Supermarket” project, also from Marcel, which forced the European Union into legislative change on biodiversity.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

AB InBev’s Tienda Cerca and LinkedIn project win Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

AB InBev’s Tienda Cerca and LinkedIn project win Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Unilever's Degree Inclusive takes Innovation Grand Prix at Cannes

Unilever's Degree Inclusive takes Innovation Grand Prix at Cannes
A cookieless future, Dave Grohl and no face masks: MediaLink welcomes the industry back during Cannes Lions

A cookieless future, Dave Grohl and no face masks: MediaLink welcomes the industry back during Cannes Lions

Tinder, Asics and Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' among Cannes Entertainment Grand Prix winners

Tinder, Asics and Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' among Cannes Entertainment Grand Prix winners

Dove, Libresse, Travis Scott win 2021 Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions

Dove, Libresse, Travis Scott win 2021 Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions 2021: Grand Prix winners

Cannes Lions 2021: Grand Prix winners
FCB and Ogilvy take home Grand Prix awards for media at Cannes Lions

FCB and Ogilvy take home Grand Prix awards for media at Cannes Lions
'Stevenage Challenge' wins Direct Grand Prix; 'Contract for Change' and 'Bread Exam' take top honors in PR

'Stevenage Challenge' wins Direct Grand Prix; 'Contract for Change' and 'Bread Exam' take top honors in PR