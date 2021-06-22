FCB and Ogilvy take home Grand Prix awards for media at Cannes Lions
On the second day of the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, FCB Chicago and Ogilvy Pakistan, Islamabad took home Grand Prix Media awards for campaigns centered around social change.
Ogilvy teamed up with Telenor Pakistan, the country's second-largest mobile network, for its “Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration” campaign, in which an app was developed that allows undocumented Pakistanis to submit personal information for the chance to have their own birth certificate created.
FCB’s “Boards of Change” for the City of Chicago was an initiative that greatly increased voter participation in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. As part of the campaign, a series of eye-catching, art-covered voting booths were created to encourage citizens to register to vote.
But these weren’t ordinary booths—the walls of the booths were created from murals and messages that had covered storefronts during recent social justice protests. Each booth was set up in neighborhoods with historically low voter turnout and equipped with a QR code that allowed passersby to register on the spot.
PHD Worldwide won the Media Network of the Festival award, beating out OMD Worldwide, which came in second, and Dentsu’s Carat, which took third. Along with the two Grand Prix winners in Media, 64 total Lions were awarded in the category including 10 Gold, 19 Silver, and 33 Bronze Lions.
This is the latest Grand Prix win for an FCB agency. Yesterday, Area 23 won the Pharma Grand Prix for “Sick Beats,” a musically improved vest from sound company Woojer to help those with cystic fibrosis. Area 23 also won healthcare agency of the year. Today, FCB also took home a PR Grand Prix for AB InBev's "Contract for Change."
Ogilvy also took some hardware home on the first day, winning an Outdoor Grand Prix for Burger King’s "Moldy Whopper” campaign, which was created in collaboration with agencies INGO Stockholm, David Miami, and Publicis Bucharest. The Grand Prix in Direct today also went to David Miami and Madrid for Burger King's "The Stevenage Challenge."