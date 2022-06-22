Special Report: Cannes Lions

Google's 'Real Tone' Super Bowl ad wins mobile award at Cannes

Tech giant took home top honors for correcting historic wrongs by fixing camera technology on mobile phones
By Garett Sloane. Published on June 22, 2022.
Cannes Lions 2022—live updates from advertising’s biggest festival

Google's "Real Tone" won a Grand Prix at Cannes.

Credit: Google

“Cause if you love me, you love all of me,” Lizzo sings in Google Pixel’s Cannes Lions Grand Prix-winning campaign. The jury loved all of the “Real Tone” commercial, which was featured in the Super Bowl this year, and took home the top prize in the Mobile Lions category.

Google’s campaign, in partnership with New York Times’ T Brand Studio, Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Gut, Miami, focused on how the company developed its camera to reflect all the people who use its devices. Google, like so many mobile companies with camera products, had neglected to design software to capture everyone’s complexion. Camera technology has been notoriously non-inclusive when it comes to showing the full richness of darker skin tones. Google’s “Real Tone” commercial told the story of how the company went back to the drawing board so everyone could take photos and feel seen.

“When we got to the Grand Prix, practically everyone raised their arms for this idea,” said Hugo Veiga, global chief creative officer at AKQA, who led the jury for the mobile category.

Why it won

The jury looked at a number of contenders and, of course, one of the main criteria was how the campaigns pertained to the mobile category. “What is in this idea, specific idea,” Veiga said. “What is the mobile part of it that really expands the experience.”

Itaú Bank’s “A Chat Away from Everything,” an idea from Grey Argentina, won a Gold Lion in the mobile category. Other Gold Lion winners in the category were: Supermax Online’s “The Eye Tracker” by De La Cruz Ogilvy, Guaynabo, and Burger King’s “Burger Glitch” by David Sao Paulo.

The jury was looking at how mobile technology is transforming everything from photography to banking and considered the most high-tech augmented reality applications in mobile. But Google won for its simplicity, Veiga said. “This was an idea that simply portrays reality,” Veiga said, “and what a huge step that is.”

Cannes Lions 2022

Controversy or clear winner?

“We were blown away” by other ideas, as well, Veiga said, such as banks putting services on WhatsApp or tools for refugees to communicate through emojis. “The mobile phone probably is the ultimate equalizer,” Veiga said. “Everyone has access.”

In the end, it was the simplicity of Google’s new technology—and the importance of correcting a historic wrong. “Real children could not see themselves in the picture,” Veiga said, about how mobile cameras had not been designed initially for inclusivity. Now it “allows people to see themselves as they truly are,” Veiga said.

