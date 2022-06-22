Google's 'Real Tone' Super Bowl ad wins mobile award at Cannes

“Cause if you love me, you love all of me,” Lizzo sings in Google Pixel’s Cannes Lions Grand Prix-winning campaign. The jury loved all of the “Real Tone” commercial, which was featured in the Super Bowl this year, and took home the top prize in the Mobile Lions category.

Google’s campaign, in partnership with New York Times’ T Brand Studio, Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Gut, Miami, focused on how the company developed its camera to reflect all the people who use its devices. Google, like so many mobile companies with camera products, had neglected to design software to capture everyone’s complexion. Camera technology has been notoriously non-inclusive when it comes to showing the full richness of darker skin tones. Google’s “Real Tone” commercial told the story of how the company went back to the drawing board so everyone could take photos and feel seen.

“When we got to the Grand Prix, practically everyone raised their arms for this idea,” said Hugo Veiga, global chief creative officer at AKQA, who led the jury for the mobile category.