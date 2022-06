Controversy or clear winner?

There was debate in the jury room, Gibbon said, when it came to looking at corporate responsibility. The jury did not want to award the top prize in innovation to any brand that may have done a good deed if it felt like something the brand should be doing anyway.

Gibbon pointed to the winner of another award in the mobile category—Google, which won for its “Real Tone” campaign, showcasing how the company developed a better camera to capture more skin tones and their natural qualities. That’s been a persistent problem with technology, especially cameras.

“For Google to do that is great,” Gibbon said, “but it should have been done earlier.”

Meanwhile, the Innovations Gold Lion went to “McEnroe Vs. McEnroe,” from Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Michelob Ultra, a campaign idea created by FCB New York.