Isobar U.S. CEO on the challenges of demonstrating ROI for voice
Proving ROI is not always easy, especially when it pertains to new media such as voice.
"Because voice is a relatively new field, there aren't necessarily industry standards and metrics that are tried and true and have been in place for a really long time," says Isobar U.S. CEO Deb Boyda, discussing a campaign the agency did to promote stop-motion animated film "Missing Link," released in April for production companies Laika and Annapurna Pictures.
The "Missing Link" campaign, in which Isobar built a skill in Alexa that enabled children to talk to characters from the film as they went on adventures, was submitted in the Cannes Lions 2019 Voice category.
Isobar tracked the success of the campaign by looking at the number of times people used Alexa to interact with the "Missing Link" characters (135,000), according to Boyda. Of course, measuring the success of the film also helped (it made $24.5 million at the box office).
Boyda says the reality is that clients feel a lot more comfortable advertising in media where there's "a backbone of history" to reference.
"We have a lot of conversations about the fact that the pace of change is really intense and technology is bringing to the forefront possibilities and ways to engage consumers that never existed before," she says. "If you want to be a progressive marketer, you have to be able to take a little bit of a risk."