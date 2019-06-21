Ad Age Custom Content
What's this?
This content has been created by Ad Age Studio 30, a custom content studio.Find out more
Special Report: Cannes Lions
Salesforce’s Cristina Jones and Deloitte’s Alicia Hatch on the importance of inclusive marketing and the best phone call they got to make
Cristina Jones, SVP of customer and trailblazer marketing at Salesforce, joins Deloitte Digital CMO Alicia Hatch to chat with Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden about the steps both Salesforce and Deloitte Digital are taking to champion inclusive marketing and equality in the workplace. This custom video series is made possible by Salesforce.
This custom video series is made possible by Salesforce.