Special Report: Cannes Lions

Telenor and Ogilvy win Mobile Grand Prix at Cannes

'Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration' campaign garners a second top honor
By Brian Bonilla. Published on June 24, 2021.
Mastercard and Burger King win Cannes Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation

On the fourth day of the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, Ogilvy Pakistan, and Telenor Pakistan, Islamabad won the Mobile Grand Prix for their “Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration” campaign.

Telenor, the country's second-largest mobile network developed an app that allows undocumented Pakistanis to submit personal information for the chance to have their own birth certificate created. As a result of the campaign, 426 villages in Pakistan are enabled to register births digitally, which is 1083% more than the original goal of reaching 36 villages. More than 1.2 million children are registered now, more than double the campaign’s initial goal of registering 500k children.

This is the second Grand Prix the campaign has won this year. On Tuesday the two companies won a Grand Prix media award, making it the first time an entrant from Pakistan won a Grand Prix.

Ogilvy also took some hardware home on the first day, winning an Outdoor Grand Prix for Burger King’s "Moldy Whopper” campaign, which was created in collaboration between agencies INGO Stockholm, David Miami, and Publicis Bucharest. The Grand Prix in Direct  also went to David Miami and Madrid for Burger King's "The Stevenage Challenge."

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

