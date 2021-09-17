Special Report: Cannes Lions

U.S., NYC, Chicago and agency David rule Cannes Lions Creativity Report

The Ogilvy network shop and male creatives dominated the agency talent charts, while women prevailed on the top directors list
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on September 17, 2021.
Credit:
Cannes Lions

Today, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity released its annual Creativity Report, which includes a comprehensive look at the trends that emerged among its winners as well as the top ten rankings of its award honorees across various categories.

The lists, determined by tallies of Lion-winning and shortlisted work, saw longstanding champs continue their winning streaks. In the Location ranking, the U.S. once again topped the charts, a position it has maintained since 2007. The U.K. followed in second place with Brazil taking third.

New York reigned as well, claiming the title of the world’s most creative city for the seventh time in a row. London claimed the No. 2 spot and Sao Paulo came in third. Other U.S. cities that ranked include Chicago, in sixth place, Los Angeles in ninth and Miami in tenth.

Chicago had an impressive showing overall throughout the lists. It was No. 6 on the Creative Brand chart, surpassing big names such as Nike (7th), Mastercard (8th) and Apple (10th). On the final day of the Festival in June, Cannes Lions announced that Burger King nabbed the No. 1 title on that list. 

Read: The final big winners from the last day of the Cannes Lions 

 

Credit:
Cannes Lions

Chicago's strong showing was propelled largely by the city's “Boards of Change” campaign featuring protest billboards upcycled into voting booths, which earned 15 Lions, including the Media Grand Prix and Titanium. 

That effort was created out of FCB Chicago, which topped all U.S. shops in the Agency of the Festival rankings in third place, following AMV/BBDO London in first and Publicis Italy Milan in second. FCB earned Network of the Year, also previously revealed at the Festival in June.

In terms of talent, Ogilvy network agency David ruled the roost, with its talent (creative directors, copywriters and art directors) taking 10 of the 30 top 10 spots across the Creative Director, Copywriter and Art Director categories. Jean Zamprogno and Fernando Pellizzaro of the agency’s Miami office ranked No. 1 on the Creative Director list. Luis Giraldo and Felipe Antonioli of the shop’s Madrid office were No. 1 in the Copywriter and Art Director lists, respectively.

Overall, the agency creative talent rankings were strikingly male-dominated, with only seven of the top ten slots across the three categories occupied by women, some of whom were part of teams. The results suggest the advertising industry has some ways to go in terms of opportunities afforded to female creatives. 

However, women this year dominated the Directors chart, indicating that opportunities may be opening up behind the camera (despite the fact that those still may be limited during big-ticket events such as the Super Bowl). 

Read: Super Bowl LV disappoints on diversity in the director’s chair

Nisha Ganatra, of Palme D’Or-winning Chelsea Pictures and director of Libresse’s “Womb Stories,” the big winner of the Festival, topped the list. Seven other female directors also landed in the top ten: the directing team Similar But Different (Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood) of Smuggler (No. 3); Danielle Rizkallah of Satellite My Love (No. 4), Karena Evans of M ss ng P eces (No. 5); Melina Matsoukas of Prettybird (No. 8); Iris Fuzaro of Le Tour Du Monde (No. 9) and Karen Gomez Nava at No. 10.

The male directors on the list were The Colony’s Markus Ahlm (No. 2), Santi Dulce of Primo (No. 6) and Pulse Films’ Oscar Hudson (No. 7).

The full data set of the rankings can be found on the Cannes Lions site (subscription required).

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

