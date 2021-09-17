U.S., NYC, Chicago and agency David rule Cannes Lions Creativity Report

Today, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity released its annual Creativity Report, which includes a comprehensive look at the trends that emerged among its winners as well as the top ten rankings of its award honorees across various categories.
The lists, determined by tallies of Lion-winning and shortlisted work, saw longstanding champs continue their winning streaks. In the Location ranking, the U.S. once again topped the charts, a position it has maintained since 2007. The U.K. followed in second place with Brazil taking third.
