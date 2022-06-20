VMLY&R and product innovation win big with Cannes Pharma and Health Grand Prix

Why it won

Motor neurone disease is a fatal condition that robs people of their voices before it ultimately kills them. Jury President Brett O’Connor, founder and executive creative director of VCCP Health, explained that the “Book That Banks Your Voice” condenses a process that used to take “three months of arduous work into 30 minutes. Not only that, but they did it in a very emotional, storytelling way. When a patient has limited time, to give them that time back, is there anything more precious than that?” O’Connor asked.

Much of the work the jury considered was about COVID, he said. “Because there was a bit of sea of sameness coming through, it’s quite hard to distinguish. I think this is why [“I Will Always Be Me”] actually rose to the top.”

Looking forward

O’Connor said he was encouraged “to see how brands and companies are really focusing on what they can do, not just to sell products, but to solve problems and make life better.”