Publishing Partner:
What's this?
This content is created by an Ad Age Publishing Partner. Find out more about this program.
Special Report: Cannes Lions

Watch Studio 30 Presents: The role of identity in the cookieless future and Web 3.0

By Ad Age Studio 30 . Published on July 06, 2022.
Credit: Ad Age

With cookies being phased out, marketers need a better way to measure the effectiveness of their media spend. Viant’s people-based approach uses a range of identifiers to resolve the identity of individuals and households. That means marketers can tie ad impressions to conversions – no matter where the ads were shown or where the conversions took place.

Join Viant CEO and Co-Founder Tim Vanderhook and Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso for a special beachside chat at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on the role of identity in the cookieless present and Web 3 future.

In this article:

Most Popular