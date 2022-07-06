Watch Studio 30 Presents: The role of identity in the cookieless future and Web 3.0

With cookies being phased out, marketers need a better way to measure the effectiveness of their media spend. Viant’s people-based approach uses a range of identifiers to resolve the identity of individuals and households. That means marketers can tie ad impressions to conversions – no matter where the ads were shown or where the conversions took place.
Join Viant CEO and Co-Founder Tim Vanderhook and Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso for a special beachside chat at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on the role of identity in the cookieless present and Web 3 future.