Watch Studio 30 Presents: TV advertising, innovation and the future of DirecTV

DirecTV Advertising is one of the original disruptors of traditional linear TV. As the industry continues to deal with myriad challenges to its current ad business, including fragmented viewership and the search for accurate cross-screen measurement, DirecTV Advertising recently announced deals with partners such as Yahoo and Magnite to expand access to its addressable and VOD advertising offerings.
DirecTV Advertising Chief Advertising Sales Officer Amy Leifer joins Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for a special beachside chat about what these new deals mean for advertisers and innovations at the MVPD giant, including DirecTV Stream.
FEATURING:
Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer, DirecTV John Dioso, Editor, Ad Age Studio 30