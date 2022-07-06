Watch Studio 30 presents: Why brands should be investing in the arts

In addition to small businesses, the arts community was adversely affected during the pandemic lockdown—particularly the live performing arts. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity provided the perfect forum for City National Bank Executive VP and Chief Marketing, Product and Digital Officer Linda Duncombe and Critical Mass CEO Chris Gokiert to discuss the importance of supporting the arts, particularly during and after the financial pressures brought on by the pandemic.

Duncombe and Gokiert join Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso for a special beachside chat in Cannes about why investing in the arts is not just the right thing to do as a culture and a society, but is also a smart business decision—one that reflects the values of both an agency and a financial institution (or any corporation) while providing a talent pipeline for creativity.