Watch Studio 30 Presents: Why Plus Company is betting on an agency 'un-network' model

On June 16, the independent agency Mekanism announced that it was being acquired by the Quebec-based Plus Company. While the ad industry is well aware of Mekanism's work with brands including Quaker Oats and Jose Cuervo, Plus Company, which bills itself as an agency "un-network," is just beginning to make inroads into the U.S.

Plus Company CEO Brett Marchand and Mekanism CEO and Co-Founder Jason Harris join Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso at the Cannes Lions International Festival for a special beachside chat about the new deal, including how the agency will fit into Plus Company's new interagency model and what value this setup brings to both brand clients and customers.

FEATURING:

Brett Marchand, CEO, Plus Company Jason Harris, CEO and Co-Founder, Mekanism John Dioso, Editor, Ad Age Studio 30