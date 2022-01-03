Special Report: CES

CES 2022—Brand and marketer updates from annual tech event

Tracking all the happenings at the first major industry event of the year
By Ad Age Staff. Published on January 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
CES to spotlight electric vehicle surge
20220103_cesVegas2022_3x2
Credit: CES

CES is now live in Las Vegas despite the mass exodus of major participants, including Google, Microsoft, IBM, Lenovo, Amazon, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, General Motors and other brands.

This week, attendees and exhibitors started trickling into the electronics bash. While many of the biggest names in tech decided to host virtual presentations or forego CES altogether, some companies kept their in-person appearances, including Samsung, which will still present its major keynote speech to kick off the electronic’s show on Tuesday. 

Jan. 3, 2022

3:00 PM ET

Samsung kicks off CES with NFT TVs

Samsung Electronics has been among the companies committed to demonstrating products live at CES, and it already made a splash with an NFT platform for TVs. Samsung opened CES with a series of announcements around its smart TV software, including an integration with NFTs. Samsung said its NFT platform allows consumers to discover, buy and trade NFTs. The non-fungible tokens have been one of the hotter technologies from the past year, giving web 3.0 enthusiasts a way to collect digital artwork. Electronics companies have been coming up with new ways to display these virtual collectibles through smart screens.

— Garett Sloane

2:00 PM ET 

COVID testing swag

CES attendees are reporting that safety precautions are being taken seriously with plenty of masking and organizers distributing personal COVID-19 test kits.

Last month, CES organizers promised to make personal tests available as part of increased precautions. On Monday, the first people on the ground were tweeting about the ramped up measures and showing off their complementary COVID-19 kits. Health tech also happens to be one of the hot themes at the electronics show. Abbott, the maker of the BinaxNOW test, received an innovation honor at this year’s CES.

— Garett Sloane

More stories from Ad Age
Pabst says X-rated tweets came from employee with 'poor judgement'
Jon Springer
Procter & Gamble is the latest CES cancellation over omicron
Garett Sloane

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

CES to spotlight electric vehicle surge

CES to spotlight electric vehicle surge
4 technological leaps brands could actually use from CES

4 technological leaps brands could actually use from CES
Watch: L'Oréal's incubator chief on the future of beauty tech

Watch: L'Oréal's incubator chief on the future of beauty tech
CES Daily: New adventures in the new normal

CES Daily: New adventures in the new normal
MediaLink’s virtual CES party could foreshadow the future of events

MediaLink’s virtual CES party could foreshadow the future of events

At CES, pre-recorded panels miss the live turmoil in the tech world

At CES, pre-recorded panels miss the live turmoil in the tech world

Watch: General Motors CMO Deborah Wahl on the automaker’s new logo and electric vehicle ambitions

Watch: General Motors CMO Deborah Wahl on the automaker’s new logo and electric vehicle ambitions
CES Daily: Electric vehicles, immersive reality and a whole lot of innovation

CES Daily: Electric vehicles, immersive reality and a whole lot of innovation