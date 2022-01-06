Special Report: CES

CES 2022—What it’s like to be here in person

Jessica Norton, experiential producer at Media.Monks, shares her experience at the tech event during the omicron surge
By Jessica Norton. Published on January 06, 2022.
CES 2022—Brand and marketer updates from annual tech event
20220105_CES9_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Jessica Norton

The spread of the omicron variant hasn't sidelined the year's first tentpole event, CES, but it has certainly affected it as hosts of companies from Amazon to Google, to General Motors cancelled plans to bring contingents to Las Vegas. Scores of people opted to attend virtually.

But the show has gone on for many who are physically present to witness some of the coming tech innovations that will shape marketing this year and beyond. We asked Jessica Norton, experiential producer at Media.Monks, to tell us what it is like to be in person at CES this year and how it compares to years past.

This year's CES has a more mellow feel; the booths are still buzzy and vibrant, but lack the heavy crowds, congested traffic and tight hallways expected from years past, making this CES easy to navigate and connect one-on-one. With a smaller crowd in attendance, there's less focus on parties and in-your-face tech, and more attention on genuine relationship-building. Everyone is wearing a mask, and safety is a top priority throughout the conference.

Credit: Jessica Norton

In contrast to previous years, we're seeing a lot of interesting pivots, innovations and (of course) QR codes. While many have pivoted by showing up digitally, others have shifted away from sending onsite brand ambassadors to offer a more self-directed journey for visitors to booths. To enable this, and to remind people to keep at a safe distance, we're seeing clever use of wayfinding elements at booths.

 

 
Credit: Jessica Norton

Large gaps on the showroom floor are visible reminders of those who have pulled out of the event just weeks ago and demonstrate the impact that COVID continues to make on the physical event landscape. Yet many major brands including Canon, Panasonic and Samsung have remained, demonstrating the importance of marquee events with brands looking to foster in-person connections and enable hands-on experiences.

 

 
Credit: Jessica Norton

Balancing this need for connection with safety, future conferences and events will still include in-person components, but a focus on digital solutions and engagements is paramount as well. It’s clear that brands must make smarter investments in events by augmenting their physical presence with a digital component—and we're already seeing these changes and shifts play out in real time on the floor.

See the latest news from CES here.

 

 
Credit: Jessica Norton

 

 
Credit: Jessica Norton

 

 
Credit: Jessica Norton

