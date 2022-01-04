CES to spotlight electric vehicle surge

Decades ago, the auto industry's first foray into CES involved speakers, sound systems and other aftermarket products.
Today? The car itself has evolved into a platform for technology. CES, the world's largest annual technology showcase, reflects that.
Electric vehicles are expected to take center stage during this year's show, with General Motors scheduled to unveil its electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Wednesday and CEO Mary Barra set to deliver a keynote address. Her presentation will occur virtually, with GM joining several big brands that nixed in-person plans amid rising COVID concerns.
In some fashion, it's a return to form for GM, which debuted its Chevy Bolt EV at CES in 2016. It was a groundbreaking event.
This time around, there's a key difference: Consumers are increasingly purchasing EVs.