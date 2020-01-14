CMOs from GM, Mitsubishi and Hyundai weigh in at CES on how in-car tech is changing the auto marketing game
Technology and cars have become so intertwined that even entry-level vehicles are packed with advanced systems, whether its fancy digital dashboards for entertainment or safety features. It begs the question: How do auto marketers ensure the tech they are selling inside their vehicles stands out? Ad Age posed the question to three auto chief marketing officers attending this year’s CES. Each marketer also touched on other hot topics, such as how they plan to use connected TV advertising.
Wahl, who took over as CMO in September, says the automaker wants its tech to anticipate the needs of its drivers as they use their vehicles to do everything from listen to podcasts to order coffee. “So, how do we do what I call an intuitive ‘pre-sponse’ for all of that?” he says. “We are building all of that. And how you deliver it for our brands will be different between Cadillac and Chevy. It will be a unique experience.”
Gardiner says people’s phones have become the center of their universe, a status once held by cars. But thanks to in-car tech, automobiles cars can reclaim their status. “I actually think talking about cars through the lens of technology actually makes it more relevant to consumers,” she says.
Zepeda, who took over as Hyundai’s U.S. chief marketing officer less than three months ago, says the automaker is “really bullish on getting very first-to-market type of technology on the vehicles, like blind-spot monitor, or what we call smart parking assist, which actually is remote way to park and unpark your car.” She adds that “getting it in the hands of every consumer and democratizing that technology is the goal.”
