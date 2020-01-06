Intelligent toilets, smart bartenders and educational robots vie for attention at CES
More than 700,000 products have been launched at CES since the annual technology show began in 1967, including several that have gone on to huge mainstream success, like the VCR, compact disc player and satellite radio. But the duds far outnumber the hits. Remember Palm’s “Pre” smartphone? It launched at CES in 2009 with much fanfare but flamed out within a few years.
This year, more than 4,500 exhibiting companies are crowding 2.9 million net square feet of floor space at the Las Vegas show, showing off everything from drones and robotics to augmented reality and self-driving vehicle tech. In hopes of winning some early buzz, about 200 of the exhibitors were invited to (pay a small fee to) participate in “CES Unveiled,” a media preview event held Sunday night at Mandalay Bay.
Gadgets included some potentially life-changing stuff—like what is touted as “the world’s first silent wearable breast pump” from Elvie that includes an app to track milk volume in real time. But there was plenty of frivolous fare, too, like the “Numi intelligent toilet” from Kohler, which comes with a heated seat and foot warmer, ambient lighting and Bluetooth music sync capability. But CES is all about winning attention, and the toilet was among the better-trafficked exhibits at the media preview. It was among the products that caught Ad Age’s eye during a spin through the hall, along with and automated cocktail mixer and an educational robot.
To see what else we uncovered, watch the video above.