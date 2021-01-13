Special Report: CES

Watch live at 10 a.m. EST: General Motors CMO Deborah Wahl on the automaker’s new logo and electric vehicle ambitions

The automaker plugs electric vehicles for the masses with new “Everybody In” campaign
By E.J. Schultz. Published on January 13, 2021.
CES Daily: Electric vehicles, immersive reality and a whole lot of innovation

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streaming video segment focusing on the issues of the day. In this live episode, E.J. Schultz is joined by GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl.

General Motors in recent days has outlined ambitious electric vehicle plans with a new corporate campaign called “Everbody In,”  a logo overhaul and a new commercial brand called BrightDrop that it unveiled this week at CES. GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl discusses the automaker’s electric vehicles for the masses strategy and explains how it used CES to hype its new innovations.

We also dig into some broader auto marketing trends, like how the pandemic is changing the way people use cars and how GM is tapping into it.

Deborah Wahl, CMO, GM.

Credit:
GM

   

